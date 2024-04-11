Netflix opens registrations to Bridgerton garden party in Bowral

To Bridgerton fans, or should I say, dearest gentle readers?
It is getting closer to the third season of the show airing on Netflix, and its launch in Bowral.
As part of the celebrations, people far and wide are cordially invited to a regency-themed garden party at Milton Park, on April 23.
People can now register for the chance to attend an event that make Lady Whistledown would be eager to join.
The official press release said attendees could bump into "anyone" at any party, so there must be some surprises in store.
Along with providing your name, time of arrival and contact details, you must use 25 words or less to explain what you think Lady Whistledown would write about you in her gossip pages.
Each winner will receive two tickets to the garden party.
Apply through bridgertoninbowralgardenparty.splashthat.com.
Vogue Australia is also running a competition for the garden party, where 10 double passes can be won.
The winners will attend on April 23, go to the exclusive screening of the first episode in Bowral, stay one night at the hotel with breakfast, economy return flights or car travel within 2.5 hours of Bowral, and if needed, transport to and from Sydney.
Enter via vogue.com.au.
Parts of Bowral will also be themed and decorated with inspiration from the show, from April 16 to 23.
An early screening of Bridgerton
Local fans will also have the opportunity to watch the first episode of the upcoming season weeks before its release on Netflix.
Empire Cinemas will host four screenings on April 22 and 23.
Ticketing information will be announced soon.
The first part of season three will air on May 16 on Netflix in Australia.
Part two will be released from June 13.
Shonda Rhimes is the executive producer for the series, through her production company Shondaland.
The producer is best-known for her work on How to Get Away With Murder, Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.
