Close and tense three setter decides the women's doubles champions

The women's doubles champions has been decided, while the men's final will be played later this week.
The Goulburn Tennis Club began their finals week with the Ladies A Grade doubles grand final recently.
Maureen Bates, who teamed up with Ruth Gibson, filled in for the injured Jo Hailston and took on Rosemary Bollen and Olivia Plumb in what turned out to be a very competitive final.
It took a third set tiebreaker to decide the match.
Gibson and Bates came out 5-6 6-2 6-5 winners, but the real champion of the final was Bollen.
Her consistency at 81-years-old and Plumb's power at 20 years of age made it a very difficult match for the champions.
The Men's A grade semi final was played between the pairing of Michael Montgomery and Trent Tapper, and the father and son team of Grant and Adam McSorley.
It was extremely competitive and quite tense at times, but the father and son team were too good on the night.
It was another close one though, the final score 6-2 5-6 6-4.
The McSorleys will now play Jarrod Twaddell and Jarred Hunt in the Men's A Grade doubles final.
