Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Close and tense three setter decides the women's doubles champions

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated April 11 2024 - 2:56pm, first published 2:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The women's doubles champions has been decided, while the men's final will be played later this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.