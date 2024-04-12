Anzac showdown returns: Tag20 cup back bigger and better

The Tag20 Anzac Cup is set to thrill spectators once again on Saturday and Sunday, April 20 and 21 at Carr Confoy Oval.
Inspired by the camaraderie of the Anzac heroes who fought for our countries, Tag20 will bring together players from both Australia and New Zealand in a friendly, yet competitive showdown.
Tag20 is an innovative sport that emphasises social collaboration, health, well-being, fitness, and enjoyable competition.
Drawing upon elements from touch football, rugby league and rugby union, the sport offers a dynamic playing experience where the tag replaces the impact of a tackle, ensuring safety.
The annual Tag20 Trans-Tasman clash has been running for nine years, with three of these held in Goulburn.
Last year, Australia won the 13s open gender, 15s boys, 15/17s youth girls and open women's competitions while New Zealand won the open men's category at Goodhew Park.
Event organiser Steve Lyon said it was exciting to be returning to Goulburn.
"It's always a pleasure to work with Goulburn Mulwaree Council which is always supportive and welcoming of the whole Tag20 sporting family to the wonderful city, which we are very appreciative of", he said.
"We welcome everyone to come along and see our talented and skillful players in action and this year, we are starting the grades at u11s through to our Master's grade."
Over the weekend, 18 teams consisting of more than 250 players and 54 officials will take part in the cup, with players selected from Victoria, Queensland, regional NSW, Sydney and New Zealand.
Approximately per cent of these participants will be visiting Goulburn for the first time and they will come together to showcase their skills and sportsmanship.
For more information and updates, visit www.goulburnaustralia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.