Junior World Cup hopefuls look to impress for a spot in national team

Six Goulburn hockey players have been selected to represent their country.
Goulburn's Georgie Smithers and Makayla Jones will play for the Jillaroos (u21s), Dylan Downey for the Burras (u21s) and Alana Kavanagh for the u23s women team which will head to Europe in June.
The u23s team will also feature Makayla Jones and Georgie Smithers.
The squads feature a solid mix of exciting new talent, along with some more experienced junior athletes, and the Jillaroos and Burras players will be hoping to impress for an opportunity to represent Australia at the 2025 Junior World Cup.
Jones was excited to play for Australia again, but said doubts crept in as to whether she would be chosen again.
"I was hopeful but wasn't entirely sure if I was being considered for u23's," Jones said.
"I'm very excited and very proud of myself.
"I was at work when I found out and I gave my boss the thumbs up and she had a bit of a cry.
"I called my mum and she had a bit of a cry too."
Jones was a part of the Junior World Cup in 2023 and said her experience taught her how much the intensity lifted in the squad.
"I used to feel like I needed to make this squad quick and this team quickly, but I'm learning so much at every step of the way," Jones said.
"Being able to hopefully play in a second World Cup is amazing for me.
"I think the way coach Stacia Strain has brought in her values, ideas and styles of play has been amazing.
"It's really lifted us and I think we'll be unstoppable."
The Goulburn and District Hockey Association congratulated the players on their success.
