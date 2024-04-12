Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Junior World Cup hopefuls look to impress for a spot in national team

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated April 12 2024 - 4:55pm, first published 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Six Goulburn hockey players have been selected to represent their country.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.