Kids enjoy a boogie to celebrate the end of the school term

Primary school students have finished the school term in fine style.
Goulburn PCYC held their quarterly Blue Light Disco at the Goulburn Workers Club on Friday, April 12 and sold glow in the dark sticks for attendees to play with too.
Clair Burbidge, who hosted her last big function with the club, was the emcee of the event which aimed to give school kids a beginning of holidays celebration in town.
The evening, which included a packet of chips and a drink donated by the Workers Club for the kids to enjoy, featured games, activities, merchandise and lollies for sale, lots of dancing and a disco.
Separated into the kindergarten to year 2 disco and the year 3 to year 6 disco, the event proved to be a popular one, with over 150 kids attending over the three hours.
PCYC was also going to hold a roller disco on Saturday, April 13, but had to cancel due to circumstances beyond their control.
Check out the best pictures from the first session.
