Best campdrafters in NSW and Victoria on show at annual event

There was some terrific campdrafting on show recently.
About 300 participants from across Victoria and NSW competed in multiple events at the annual Goulburn Campdraft held near the airport on April 12 -14.
The three days featured some of the region's best across multiple ages and skill-sets and Goulburn Campdraft secretary Kylie Cuthbertson said the event couldn't have gone any better.
"The weather was superb and the cattle were lovely," Cuthbertson.
Cuthbertson said the cattle came from all around the region.
"Our vice president sources them from very kind people who donate them towards the campdraft before taking them back home," she said.
"They're generally here for a couple of hours."
Some of the competitions included the Maiden, Ladies, Junior and juvenile draft.
