Big race meet headlines the things to do this week

The 44th annual Australian Heritage Festival will launch in NSW on World Heritage Day Thursday, April 18 and continue daily until 19 May 2024. The festival celebrates natural, historic, and Indigenous heritage through a massive variety of free and ticketed events to bring heritage to life for all ages, interests, and budgets. They include a self-guided heritage tour at the Visitor Centre and guided tour in Bungonia.
The Goulburn Pony Club is holding their annual car boot sale. Everything from horse gear, rugs, clothing, boots, household goods, briac-a-brac plus so much more will be on sale. If you wanted to hold a stall its only $10. Free for Goulburn Pony Club members, free entry on the day. The event is on Saturday, April 20 from 9am to 2pm at 22-30 Farm Road. Phone 0417 457 912.
The Tag20 Anzac Cup is inspired by the camaraderie of the Anzac Heroes who fought for our countries - Australia and New Zealand. It is a friendly competitive sport between two spirited nations. Players from all over Australia and New Zealand will compete in the Anzac Cup. Over the weekend, 18 teams consisting of 250+ players and 54 officials, ranging from Juniors (u11) to Masters (40+ years), will compete in a best-of-five-test series between Australia and New Zealand. The event is on Saturday and Sunday, April 20 and 21, from 9am to 5pm both days at Carr Confoy Oval. Phone 4823 4492.
The Hewitt Memorial race day has become an important day on the Goulburn Club's harness racing calendar. Established to honour the memory of Thomas and Angela Hewitt, the race meeting has evolved into a community event which also memorialises the contribution of Aubrey Frost and Robert Allport to the harness racing sport in Crookwell. Furthermore, the event now doubles as a fund raiser and support day for the Crookwell Community Trust charity. The event is from 11am to 5pm on Sunday, April 21 at Goulburn Paceway. Phone 0458 013 399.
Countless Goulburn and District men and women have served in theatres of war. Most were just 'ordinary' folk doing what they saw as their war-time duty. However, in the circumstances of war some people often go 'above and beyond' what they might do in so-called 'normal' times. For some that survived the horrors of war, they went on to experience the 'extraordinary', in civilian life. The extraordinary stories revealed were not always worthy of bravery medals or citations, but they do give a different perspective of individuals. The exhibition is on every Sunday from 2pm to 4pm at the Mulwaree High School Remembrance Museum. Phone 4821 2587.
