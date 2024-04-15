Attendance record tipped to be broken at Carnival of Cups

About 5000 people are expected to attend Harness Racing NSW's Carnival of Cups in Goulburn, making it the Goulburn Harness Club's biggest event.
The event on Sunday, April 28 at the Goulburn Recreational Area will feature the Goulburn Soldiers Club Merino Cup and Harness Racing NSW's head of media, brand and marketing Paul Cochrane said no such prizemoney was ever seen in town.
"This year will see the inaugural of the Merino Cup which will carry a $60,000 purse, making it one of the most lucrative race meetings ever seen in Goulburn," he said.
'It will no doubt attract some of the leading stables in the state.'
Supporting the cup will be a further three $20,000 feature races; the Goulburn Rose, the Goulburn Trotters Cup, and the two-year-old Goulburn Sapling Stakes.
Another four standard races round off the program providing plenty of action and excitement for both seasoned punters and casual spectators alike.
There will also be a stellar musical lineup featuring some of Australia's most iconic rock bands and solo performers including Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets, Alex Lloyd and Robbie Mortimer.
Goulburn Harness Racing Club secretary manager Mark Croatto expressed his excitement towards the event.
"We haven't had this level of bands at the track and the prize money is double what has ever been given out," Croatto said.
He said he expected racing to be exciting, given the state of the track.
"The track is in perfect condition," Croatto said.
"The track ensures maximum safety for the horses and provides racers the opportunity to perform at their very best.
"The material on the track is also second to none.
The race day schedule and what's on offer can be viewed on the club's dedicated Carnival of Cups webpage www.goulburnpaceway.com.au/goulburn-carnival-of-cups/.
While the event is free, tickets are required for entry and can be acquired at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/goulburn-carnival-of-cups-tickets-862610078967.
