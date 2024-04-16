Brian pays tribute to paramedic colleagues after receiving high honour

Goulburn's Brian White was back at work a day after receiving one of the highest honours for distinguished service to NSW Ambulance.
The Service's assistant commissioner was front and centre deploying resources to the stabbing at Bondi Junction's Westfield Shopping centre on Saturday, April 13.
"We sent resources of all different clinical levels and expertise to support the people and police officers and the staff did a fantastic job," he said.
"As bad as it was, it went really well and that's the way the emergency services work in NSW. They are fairly committed to each other. But this was one big thing that really tested us...We've never had this sort of thing before."
It was another challenging day for Crookwell born Mr White who on Friday, April 12 received the Ambulance Service Medal from Governor General, David Hurley, AC DSC, FTSE. The award, recognising distinguished service was announced in the Australia Day Honours.
The former Goulburn station officer was honoured for his leadership, "reputation for flexibility, remaining calm under pressure and a willingness to assist NSW Ambulance adopt and implement change," among other achievements.
The presentation came just a month before his retirement, after 45 years' service.
"I'm very humbled by it," he said.
"The staff I work with just make things happen. I understand someone has to drive it but if you don't have really good staff around you, things won't develop as they should. My big thank you goes to them."
The award was another achievement in a long career. Mr White joined NSW Ambulance in 1979 at Goulburn after working as a wardsman at the Base Hospital.
He subsequently worked at Tumbarumba, Jindabyne and Queanbeyan stations before receiving his first promotion at Crookwell. Mr White was then appointed an educator for the southern sector which he described as a "great job."
In 1996, NSW Ambulance appointed him to train paramedics in Bangkok. Over 10 years he trained 1000 nurses to be paramedics in what was dubbed a "highly successful program."
Afterwards, Mr White was appointed a deputy superintendent with responsibility for several stations and then became a superintendent working across a broad southern region.
Two years ago he was made assistant commissioner, looking after metropolitan and clinical operations. He assumed the permanent position in May, 2023.
Over the years he has confronted many emergencies, including coordination of resources for the 1997 Thredbo disaster.
"No doubt a paramedic's role is challenging but...there's more good than bad," Mr White said.
"...What makes this job so satisfying is successful treatment of your patients and the wonderful staff that you work with. It's just a good organisation and I wouldn't change anything if I had to live it all over again.
"The challenges are there but by working as a team, we get through it. We're like a big family."
Despite the stresses, he said he'd been fortunate that no job had mentally affected him.
Mr White told The Post the service's workload increased significantly during Covid. Despite a slight decline since, it remained "quite high."
His advice to anyone considering a paramedic career was to do thorough research.
"It's not just about treating and resuscitating people. There are a a lot of people skills you need so that if you're in a situation that's a bit violent, you can settle it down," he said.
"You need to (deal with) people honestly and openly and with a high level of kindness because at the end of the day we should be treating every patient like we'd like our mum to be treated."
Mr White said NSW Ambulance was in good hands with a "talented and very capable" group of people.
He shared Friday's honour with wife, Kerry Hort, who is Goulburn Base Hospital's redevelopment project officer, and their children.
"You just do something for a job you love and to be recognised like this is very humbling," Mr White said.
He will retire on May 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.