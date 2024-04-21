Palawa King may give Smith another 715 win

It almost seems ludicrous to suggest that a Group 1 event could be considered a curtain raiser, but that's essentially the case with last Saturday's Association Cup Final at Wentworth Park.
The Cup is a time-honoured event on the NSW racing calendar, but after rain washed out a week of the Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg carnival, forcing the Association Cup back a week, the final has fallen just six days before the heats of the Ladbrokes 715, which will be run next Friday, April 26.
While the Cup has the status, the 715 at Newcastle's Ladbrokes Gardens has the money, with the winner of the world's richest distance event collecting a staggering $500,000.
Back in 2022 Forbes trainer Jack Smith won the inaugural running of the 715 when his brilliant bitch Miss Ezmae led all the way, and now he's hoping to win it again with a backmarker in Palawa King.
Last year, after running the best time of the heats, 41.59s, Palawa King - recently crowned the 2023 NSW Greyhound of the Year - was unlucky in the final, rattling home to finish within a length of the winner Zipping Orlando and runner-up Nangar Rocket.
A win in the 715 for the son of Feral Franky - who was also trained by Smith - will take his career earnings beyond the $1 million mark.
Queenslander Valpolicella trialled at The Gardens two weeks ago in 41.58s, and the duel between the country's best stayers will be an enticing one.
The Ladbrokes 715 final is scheduled to be run on May 3.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
