Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Palawa King may give Smith another 715 win

Updated April 22 2024 - 10:15am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Palawa King one of the favourites for the upcoming Ladbrokes 715. Picture supplied
Palawa King one of the favourites for the upcoming Ladbrokes 715. Picture supplied

It almost seems ludicrous to suggest that a Group 1 event could be considered a curtain raiser, but that's essentially the case with last Saturday's Association Cup Final at Wentworth Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.