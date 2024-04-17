Hume police officers seize drugs, firearms during search

Two people have been charged following the discovery of cannabis plants and a firearm north of Crookwell.
Following an investigation, Hume Police District officers executed a search warrant on a home at Cambria Street, Reids Flat, about 80km northwest of Crookwell on Tuesday, April 16.
Police said they seized five cannabis plants, cannabis seeds and dry cannabis leaf, a firearm, military smoke grenade and fireworks.
A short time later, a second search warrant was executed at a vacant block adjoining the property, in Caledonia Street, Reids Flat.
Police seized 34 cannabis plants concealed behind tin fencing and a shade cloth.
A 53-year-old man was issued a court attendance notice, for drug offences and prohibited weapon offences.
A 63-year-old woman was issued a court attendance notice for firearm offences.
They are due to appear at Young Local Court on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
Police will allege the 39 cannabis plants seized had an estimated street value of $78,000.
The plants have been destroyed.
