Where to promenade in Bowral in celebration of season three of Bridgerton

The wait is over - the township of Bowral has started its celebrations of season three of Bridgerton.
The town was chosen by Netflix to launch the show's newest season, and there is much to see and do.
See where you can find floral displays, bunting and regency-inspired decorations, as well as tasty treats and treasure troves across the town.
Perhaps you want to take a picnic to the gardens and sit by the rotundas, which have been adorned with flowers, bows and bunting.
Eat like high society with Gumnut Patisserie's diamond of the season known as the Bridgerton sponge. It features homemade jam, whipped cream and a Bridgerton in Bowral logo.
Gentle readers and Bridgerton fans can also purchase a high tea with mini treats from now, until April 23.
Step back in time and sample regency confectionery including such as violet rose creams and lemonade fizz balls.
Take photos of the floral display before heading in for something tasty.
Immerse yourself in floral displays and browse through the outdoor arcade.
There are plenty of unique finds in this store filled with vintage and Regency-inspired decor.
This independent bookstore specialises in romance books, which is fitting for this upcoming season of Bridgerton. Enjoy a classical string musical performance on April 20 and 21.
Besides the enchanting carriage out the front, the distillery stocks sophisticated and award-winning spirits.
If you want to promenade along manicured gardens and marvel at flowers and historic architecture, Redford Park is the place to go. It is open every Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
Garden visits are $17 per adult, $15 for concession holders, free for National Trust members and $49 for families. Buy through Eventbrite or at the door.
House and garden visits are free for National Trust members, $35 per adult and $25 for concession. Buy through Eventbrite or at the door.
There are more floral and regency-inspired decorations to see in this arcade while you peruse through the eateries and stores.
There will be eight free screenings of the first episode on April 22 and 23.
It will be shown four times each day at 12pm, 1.30pm, 3pm and 4.30pm at the Empire Cinema.
All of the tickets are free and can be booked via bridgertonbowralscreeningevent.splashthat.com.
