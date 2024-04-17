Goulburn Post
'Population under pressure:' Flying foxes set up wetlands camp

By Staff Reporters
April 17 2024 - 5:49pm
Wildlife ecologist, Dr Peggy Eby, says the grey-headed flying fox is under increasing pressure from climate change and habitat loss. Picture supplied.
Scientists say Australia's iconic grey-headed flying foxes are abandoning traditional migratory routes and establishing camps in unexpected locations in the central west and southern tablelands.

