Council calls for input into budget, with and without rate rise

A total $28.5 million extra will be spent on roads over four years in Goulburn Mulwaree if a rate rise goes ahead.
The council has also allocated just over $33m for maintenance and growth of existing services over the four years to 2027/28.
They are just some of the figures contained in a draft budget on public exhibition.
The council is encouraging the community to have its say on the 'draft operational plan 2024/25'.
The document's release comes as the council awaits a decision on a proposed 51.2 per cent general rate rise over three years. The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal is due to hand down a decision in late April or early May.
The council's corporate services director, Brendan Hollands, said it had been challenging preparing the annual operational plan, given this timing. Two documents were prepared - one assuming the State's 4.5 per cent rate peg and the other, the 51.2pc increase over three years.
"If IPART decides on a partial increase we will have to look at the budget again and re-jig some things," he said.
"It's not good timing. We obviously would have hoped for a decision before going out to the community with the draft budget but we thought it best to show what would be done with and without the special rate variation (SRV)."
The 51.2pc hike would collect an extra $33.2m over four years. By 2027/28 $38.2m would be raised in general rate revenue, versus $27.8m without the SRV.
Over the four years the extra money would go to additional:
The proposed rate rise has met strong community resistance. The Goulburn Ratepayer Action Group has given a 12,000 plus signature petition against the idea to MP Wendy Tuckerman, for debate in state parliament.
However Mr Hollands said if the SRV was refused, the council's projected unrestricted cash balance, or the amount available for unplanned expenses, would dip into the negative during 2025/26.
"Should this occur, the council will need to immediately identify at a minimum $1m of annual savings in the general fund to ensure that unrestricted cash remains positive," he reported to councillors.
"Further significant savings" would need to be found beyond this to ensure the fund's sustainability."
The rate rise would pump more money into the general fund, as opposed to water, sewer and waste funds.
The council says it is needed for the organisation to be financially sustainable in the long-term.
Mr Hollands said, and documents, showed that without the SRV, the general fund would register a $20m surplus after capital grants and contributions in 2023/24.
But in the three successive years it records deficits of $3.9m up to $10.4m.
"That's where we would have to show savings (if SRV isn't granted)," he said.
Under legislation, the council is required to depreciate its assets. Rate action group president, Nina Dillon has argued ratepayers shouldn't have to pick up this bill.
However Mr Hollands said unlike private enterprise, councils couldn't claim depreciation as a business expense.
It accounts for $25.8m annually from 2024/25 to 2027/28.
Mr Hollands said a revaluation of assets in future years could reduce this by $2m to $3m but without the SRV, extra money would still have to be found.
Other major expenses include:
In the next financial year, water usage and availability will increase by 3.5pc; sewer use and availability by 4.5pc and domestic waste by 3pc to $430/property. The rural waste card will rise by $5 to $167.
Without a general rate rise, $67.2m would be spent on capital works in 2025/6 versus $72.4m with the hike.
In the next financial year, major capital works include the $5.6m upgrade of Goulburn water treatment plant and $16.7m in improvements to the city's wastewater treatment plant, which includes grant funding. The same plants at Marulan are also receiving upgrades.
Mr Hollands said the focus would be on renewing assets rather than embarking on new projects in coming years.
The council's debt is a projected $35.8m at June 30, 2024 and $33.5m in June, 2025, with $20.7m of this owing in the general fund.
Mr Hollands told The Post that even if the SRV was granted, the council would still identify savings. It is currently reviewing its energy supply agreements and seeking efficiencies.
"We've said all along that we won't just take the SRV and be happy. We still have to find efficiencies to ensure we don't have to come back to the community in five years for another SRV," he said.
"The (rate rise) is just one part of an ongoing sustainability road map."
The draft budget is on public exhibition until May 17 and submissions are invited.
