Table tennis grand finals decided with tight five setters

The grand finals of the Goulburn Table Tennis Club teams competition at the John Lees Centre took on an interesting tone when three of the four captains were unable to play on the night.
In A Grade, James Turner's Bulldogs side of Jack Gray and Peter Trama were rewarded for all attending with a 6-3 win over the Panthers side of Harry Mavrolefterou and Amiel Basas.
Gray was his side's star player, recording three wins, one of which included a nail biting five set win over fill-in captain Michael Turner.
Turner managed to save eight match points against him before going down to Gray 13-11 in the deciding set.
A further pivotal match which swung the final the Bulldogs' way was Trama's five set win over Basas.
Panthers however, did manage to take out both doubles in five sets.
In the B Grade grand final, Stallions ( Fill-in Dave Howlett, Shannon Trama, Robert Emerson and Pauline Trama) defeated Meerkats (Fill-in Phil Fraser, Nicola Fraser, Michael Kounnas and Nada Hribernik) 7-2.
Stallion's best wins came from Howlett who recovered from two sets down to defeat Phil 11-9 in the fifth set.
Howlett also played well to defeat Nicola by a similar margin.
Both doubles were taken out by Stallions which ended up giving them a firm grasp on the B Grade Teams winner's trophy.
James Turner and Michael Turner now have the most A Grade grand final appearances at the club since 1993, both with 28.
