Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Table tennis grand finals decided with tight five setters

By James Turner
Updated April 18 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The grand finals of the Goulburn Table Tennis Club teams competition at the John Lees Centre took on an interesting tone when three of the four captains were unable to play on the night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.