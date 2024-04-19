Taking the plunge: Mature-age apprentice carves out new career

Age was no barrier for John Boughton when he took a leap of faith in 2023 and changed careers.
The now 40-year-old walked away from truck driving and became an apprentice with Goulburn's MJR Auto Glass.
"I was away most of the time and with my wife's health condition becoming more of an issue I wanted something closer to home to be more available for emergencies," John said.
The couple also have three children, aged seven, three and one.
The decision was vindicated with job satisfaction and a career pathway.
John recently won a Bert Evans Scholarship, one of 150 awarded across Australia. The scholarship, carrying $15,000 over three years, supports people undertaking vocational education who are facing financial hardship.
John fitted the bill as his family's sole income earner on an apprentice's wage. He is also one year into a certificate three in Automotive Glazing Technology, a necessary qualification to work in his trade in NSW.
He said he was thrilled to win the scholarship.
"It just means life isn't so uncertain," John told The Post.
"I'm gave this my all but with the cost of living I was falling behind. I decided to push through and make it. The scholarship makes things more possible and life a little more normal."
A casual conversation at a social occasion set him on his path. He already knew employer, Michael Rodway, but when the latter mentioned he needed an apprentice, John jumped at the opportunity to secure a trade.
He started at the Finlay Road business 14 months ago and embarked on his Automotive Glazing studies by correspondence through Victoria's Murray/Mallee Tafe. John hopes to complete the course sooner, given prior recognition of skills.
"Apprentices can't work alone and in a small operation, it's a big investment for an employer," John said.
"But once I'm trained up it means I can be in the shop and Michael can do other things. For me...it means sacrifice but I'll be in a much better position at the end."
Michael's business had serviced a wide area, including Goulburn, for more than 10 years from a mobile van. But in 2022 he invested in the Finlay Road shopfront. He repairs and replaces glass in mobile transport such as cars, trucks, buses and even helicopters.
He said the business was thriving but it had been difficult to convince larger insurance companies to keep business in Goulburn.
Similarly, 'good' apprentices willing to stay were hard to source for an industry that was already suffering an "under-supply" of qualified people.
"John's been doing great...and it opens up the possibility of more apprentices in future," he said.
"...We're friends, both of us have kids and this business supports 12 people. It's a good feeling to know we're helping. We're not saving the world but we try to make people's lives a bit better every day."
Michael has earmarked John as a future shop manager.
For his part, John intends to stay and 'repay' the investment.
"It's been great and these guys are very supportive. It's a great environment and the work is really interesting," he said.
"Every day is different... and I now feel I have a pathway to a brighter future."
