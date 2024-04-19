Head out to Bungendore for the Harvest Festival where it's all about paddock to plate

Too often there's a disconnect between the paddock and the plate but the Southern Harvest Association is aiming to rectify that with the Harvest Festival this weekend.
It will bring food, farming and feasting to Bungendore from April 19-21, kicking off with a dinner on the Friday night, the farmers' markets on Saturday and a Sunday full of long lunches, farm tours and workshops.
Ruth Gaha-Morris is one of the association's long-time members and she says the weekend is the perfect opportunity to promote the region's produce.
"We have an extremely diverse bio region around the ACT," she says. "You dip down a little bit off the range and you get into the more coastal products or head west a little bit and we've got grain country."
Gaha-Morris is also the mastermind behind Scrumpers Kitchen, which is fast becoming a destination dining spot in Bungendore.
The menu is produce driven, it all depends on what the farmers deliver on the day. She'll kick off the Harvest Festival on Friday night with a special dinner, three courses with matching local wines and beers and guest speakers from the community.
On the Saturday, more than 60 stalls have already booked in for the markets, with everything from fresh produce, artisan makers, wine and spirits, local honey, garlic, jams and fresh food to enjoy.
On the Sunday, guest chef Reece Inkpen (Pilot, Paranormal Wines) is doing a long table lunch in the village square. There'll be drinks from Sapling Yard, Capital Brewing Co and non-alcoholic options from Scrumpers Kitchen will be available for purchase on the day.
There'll be a pig on the spit from Value Life Farm for the main course, and Inkpen will be serving up canapes, seasonal soup, a bunch of fun sides to accompany the pork, and a beautiful plated dessert.
If you'd rather do some cooking yourself, head out to Corang Estate Cellar Door and Pantry in Tarago where Fiona Porteous of Bent Shed Produce will talk about native herbs and spices and how to use them in your everyday cooking. This three-dish cooking demonstration uses the best of the local harvest and Australian native flavours.
Over the weekend there'll be plenty of family friendly activities as well.
"There'll be baby alpacas for the kids to pat and displays from the Bungendore Show who are doing a mini-pavilion display so people can experience what a country show has to offer," says Gaha-Morris.
The Southern Harvest Association is a farmer and volunteer led non-profit working to foster the sustainable growth and availability of local produce within the Southern Harvest region.
