Cricket legend's childhood home for sale, price guide starts at $2.9 million

The home where Sir Donald Bradman AC developed his cricketing skills, by throwing a golf ball at the base of a tank stand, is for sale in Bowral.
Built in 1890, 52 Shepherd Street's asking price is between $2.9 million and $3.1 million, and sits on 625 square metres of land.
According to CoreLogic, it sold in 2007 for $890,000 and for $285,000 in 1991.
The main house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and the original stables have been converted to a two-room space with a third bathroom and kitchenette.
Drew Lindsay Sotheby's International Realty principal licensee Samuel Lindsay said there were different factors that made it special, particularly its historical significance.
"The main one obviously is the fact that Sir Donald [spent] his formative years living there between the ages of three and 15, and developing his skills and arguably, where that led him to be one of the world's best batsmen," he said.
The late cricketer captained Australia 24 times, won 15 matches and had a career test batting average of 99.94.
He broke the world batting record for the highest score in first-class cricket in 1930, with 452 not out, at a Sheffield Shield match between NSW and Queensland.
He was the first Australian cricketer to be knighted in 1949, received a Companion of the Order of Australia in 1979, and was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame 17 years later.
Already a popular destination for cricket lovers, the property has attracted not just national interest, but calls from the United Kingdom and India, the licensee said.
Beyond its history, the property was restored and renovated for three years by Clive Lucas Stapleton and Partners, which won a National Trust Award for Conservation and Heritage in 2013.
The tank stand where the late cricketer developed his skills was one piece of memorabilia that was preserved.
Other elements that have been restored and replicated to echo Bradman's childhood home include the colour of the facade, beaded fascia boards, eaves and the Metters cast iron stove.
It is zoned for residential living and tourist accommodation, or can be used for private visits and charity fundraisers, the principal licensee said.
Mr Lindsay said it was a "rare" find with its mix of historical and modern features.
The home is a one minute drive from the Bradman Museum and Oval, and two minutes from Bowral's town centre.
It will go to auction on May 16.
