Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Minor hiccup doesn't prevent RaceAway Track Time team from a second placed finish

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated April 20 2024 - 12:48am, first published April 19 2024 - 5:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A minor crash wasn't enough to stop RaceAway Track Time's team of Scott Tidyman, Ben Shaw and Seth Gilmore from making the podium at a major competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.