Minor hiccup doesn't prevent RaceAway Track Time team from a second placed finish

A minor crash wasn't enough to stop RaceAway Track Time's team of Scott Tidyman, Ben Shaw and Seth Gilmore from making the podium at a major competition.
The trio finished second in the Bathurst 6 Hour Endurance race, a national event in the motor racing world, at Mount Panorama on Sunday, March 31 which attracted over 18,000 spectators and more than 750,000 views online.
The RaceAway Track team, which is from Colo Vale and trains at the Pheasant Wood Circuit in Marulan, competed in the Class E category containing mainly Mazdas and Suzuki Swifts.
Team manager Kinsey Alexander said she put the success down to legendary Bathurst racer Phil Alexander who owned the team and was head coach.
"We have finished on the podium for the last four years thanks to the leadership of Phil who was a top 10 finisher three years in a row in the Bathurst 1000 back in the 1980s," Kinsey said.
Tidyman took the track first and blitzed the course with the fastest lap of the race during lap six.
In his first time racing in Bathurst, Shaw took the lunchtime shift and Kinsey said his preparation allowed him to have a pretty clean stint.
"He spent a lot of time going over video footage in practice to get his laps better," she said.
"He said he was excited to take on the top of the mountain where all the bends are."
The final driver was Gilmore who jumped in the car, got caught up in traffic and kissed the wall, but Kinsey said it wasn't too disastrous.
"He had to bring the car in and replace a steering arm and a front suspension," she said.
"We did that in 20 minutes and only lost a couple of laps.
"We were in second place at that stage and managed to maintain that position."
Gilmore recently turned 16 and was the youngest in the field.
That wasn't the only success the RaceAway Track team had.
They also built the car for the third placed Grit Photo team consisting of drivers Wil Longmore and Moss Vale's father and son combination of Calvin and Tony Gardiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.