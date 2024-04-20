Man dies following single vehicle crash, investigations underway

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Marulan.
At about 7.30am on Saturday, April 20, emergency services were called to South Marulan Road, following reports of a single vehicle crash.
The rider, a man believed to be in his 30s, died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.
Officers attached to the Hume Police District established a crime scene and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has commenced.
Police closed the road in both directions while investigations were underway.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
In related news, two cars collided on the Hume Highway near Marulan at 11.50am on Saturday, April 20.
Police said the collision occurred near the cross of Medway Road in the southbound lane. One of the cars was towing a trailer. Debris was strewn across the road but none of the vehicles' occupants were injured. Ambulance attended as a precaution.
Southbound traffic was heavily affected. Police opened a breakdown lane to allow motorists through.
