The 1076 steam locomotive on show 140 years after entry to service

A railway icon was on show at the Goulburn Rail Heritage Centre's (GRHC) first public activity for the year.
The Goulburn Loco Roundhouse Preservation Society presented the 1076 steam locomotive to the public on Saturday, April 20 to mark the 140 year anniversary of its entry into service.
The 1076, which was built by Vulcan Engineering in the United Kingdom and entered service in April, 1884, was moved to a turntable on the day and undertook a few revolutions so attendees could view it from all angles.
It was then moved to the GRHC's Visitors Centre to allow patrons to access the footplate via a set of stairs.
The steam locomotive hadn't been steamed in a few years due to COVID-19, but GRHC member John Proctor said he was hoping to return it to steam later in the year.
For that to happen, a boiler certificate would be needed and Mr Proctor said an inspector would have to take a look at the engine twice before it would be given.
"We're hopeful of receiving the certificate in three to four months time," he said.
"The inspector will have to come to check the condition of the engine, ensure there is no significant corrosion, and tell us what improvements need to be made.
"After we make the changes, they will come back to have a look before giving us the certificate."
Once the locomotive is steamed, Proctor said he wanted to host an open day in October in conjunction with Steampunk.
The 1076 was one of a group of six steam locomotives purchased for the NSW Government Railways.
By 1900, the six engines had become unsuitable for suburban working as they were found to be too slow and not powerful enough, so they were allotted to shunting duties in Sydney yard.
By 1930, they were found wanting again due to the electrification of the Sydney suburban network and the introduction of new steel bodied carriages.
As a result, they were relocated to new tasks including work at loco depots and workshops and 1076 was one of three fitted with a coal grab to assist with coaling other steam engines.
In 1953, 1076 was allocated to the Goulburn Loco Depot where the engine proved to be very useful in moving and positioning other steam locomotives for mechanical, cleaning and workshop attention until 1963 before being replaced.
Before being allocated to the NSW Rail Transport Museum and then the sidings at Thirlmere (remaining in the open storage area) following its final retirement in 1970, it was also moved to Reids Hill Depot at Port Kembla for a brief period of time and to the Enfield Loco Depot and Eveleigh Workshops in Sydney.
In 2005, the NSW Government reviewed their collection of moveable rail assets and decided that 1076 was a surplus to requirements.
In 2008, 1076 was lifted by crane and transported by road to the Goulburn Rail Heritage Centre, making a triumphant entry along Auburn Street on its way to the Roundhouse.
