Pilot being treated for injuries after ultralight crash at airport

Update 4pm Sunday, April 21
A pilot has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition, following a crash at Goulburn airport.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics assessed the man, aged in his 60s, for leg, chest and head injuries.
Sergeant Vlad Mijok said emergency services were contacted about an ultra-light aircraft crash at the Windellama Road facility just before 1pm on Sunday, April 21.
Ambulance, general duties police, police rescue, multiple RFS crews, Goulburn's Fire and Rescue NSW unit responded.
Sergeant Mijok said emergency services located the aircraft off runway four, some 400 metres west of the 1.2km long runway.
The male pilot and sole occupant was trapped by confinement for some 55 minutes. Sergeant Mijok said the aircraft had pinned the man's legs.
He confirmed that the ultralight had been coming in to land when the crash occurred.
Sergeant Mijok declined to say at this stage where the man was from as family still had to be notified.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been advised of the crash, as has Recreation Aviation Australia.
Sergeant Mijok said fire services cleaned up a fuel spill at the scene.
Goullburn Flight Training Centre administration officer, Lyn Hall, said the aircraft was not associated with the centre's operation, but was privately owned.
Airport owner, John Ferrara, also attended the crash site, which was not accessible to media.
Flights were suspended until after emergency services left at about 3.20pm.
2pm Sunday, April 21
A pilot is being treated for back and leg injuries following an ultralight crash at Goulburn Airport off Windellama Road.
Air Services Australia advised the airport of the crash 400m west of the airstrip at about 1pm on Sunday, April 21.
Paramedics are assessing the man believed to be in his 60s.
An Australian Transport Safety Bureau spokesperson said the authority was gathering further information about the crash.
The ultralight was registered with Recreational Aviation Australia.
General duties police, police rescue, RFS crews and ambulance are on scene.
A rescue helicopter has also arrived and will airlift the man to hospital.
More to come.
