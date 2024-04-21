Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Updated

Pilot being treated for injuries after ultralight crash at airport

By Burney Wong and Louise Thrower
Updated April 22 2024 - 10:55am, first published April 21 2024 - 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update 4pm Sunday, April 21

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.