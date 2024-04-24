ANZAC Day commemorations start off big week in town

There will be various services run through out the Goulburn Mulwaree region to ensure that all members of the community will be able to take part in the ANZAC Day commemorations. It starts with a dawn service from 5.30am at the Belmore Park Honor Roll followed by the War Grave Service from 6.15am at Goulburn General Cemetery. Then there will be a Gunfire Breakfast at the Goulburn Soldiers Club for all Dawn Service and war grave attendees. The ANZAC Day march from 10.30am on Auburn Street followed by the Official Service from 11.30am at Belmore Park will conclude the day's events. Phone 4821 6293.
Join the Picnic Train team for an exciting journey through the Southern Highlands aboard the heritage train hauled by the recently restored Victorian Railways locomotive R766. Settle back in your heritage carriage as our steam locomotive steams through the highlands to Moss Vale. There's time to explore this lovely town as you wish before returning to Goulburn. Perfect for the whole family and groups alike. The event is on both Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28 at varying times for varying costs at the Goulburn Railway Station. Phone 1300 936 587.
The NSW Southern Region Soccer Championships sees teams from u9s to u16s, both boys and girls, play in Goulburn over the weekend. Teams representing the Far South Coast, Highlands, Shoalhaven, Eurobadalla and the Southern tablelands will all play in the NSW Southern Region Soccer Championships, bringing together between up to 1,000 players, competing for top honours. The event is at Cookbundoon on both Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28 from 9am to 3pm. Phone 0429 307 327.
The Goulburn Workers Junior 2 Day Tour is a road race for ages groups between u8 and u17. The race takes place between Breadalbane and Gunning along Cullerin Road and is divided in four stages over two days. Day one features a 5.4km round trip and a road race with staggered start times across the age groups with varying distances from 5.4km to 67km. Day two will see time trials across distances from 3km to 13km varying for the different age groups and a road race again with staggered start times and varying distances between 7km to 45km for the different age groups. The event is on both Saturday and Sunday, April 27 and 28 from 10am to 3.30pm. Phone 0408 482 828.
The Goulburn Carnival of Cups race day is Goulburn's principal meeting of the season, the 'Frank and Edna' cup. The fixture hosts the best horses in New South Wales and provides harness fans and families an outstanding afternoon of entertainment. This year's free ticketed event will see some of Australia's biggest music icons on stage alongside all of the harnesjacqs racing action featuring Baby Animals, Screaming Jets and Alex Lloyd, with support from Robbie Mortimer. The day brings many side attractions along side the live music such as Mechanical Bull rides, jumping castle, face painting, children's raffle and the family fun day novelty picnic races. The event is at Goulburn Paceway on Sunday, April 28 from 11.30am to 6.30pm. Phone 9722 6600.
