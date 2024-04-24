ANZAC Day commemorations start off big week in town

There will be various services run through out the Goulburn Mulwaree region to ensure that all members of the community will be able to take part in the ANZAC Day commemorations. It starts with a dawn service from 5.30am at the Belmore Park Honor Roll followed by the War Grave Service from 6.15am at Goulburn General Cemetery. Then there will be a Gunfire Breakfast at the Goulburn Soldiers Club for all Dawn Service and war grave attendees. The ANZAC Day march from 10.30am on Auburn Street followed by the Official Service from 11.30am at Belmore Park will conclude the day's events. Phone 4821 6293.

