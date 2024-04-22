Itzmineontheline leads at every lap to take out prestigious race

A last minute change in driver hasn't stopped Itzmineontheline from taking out this year's Tom and Angela Hewitt Memorial race.
The Gelding's co-owner Seaton Grimer was supposed to drive him, but a fall in an earlier race forced him out due to injury.
Ashleigh Delosa from Penrith took his place in the seventh race of the Hewitt Memorial race day program at Goulburn Paceway on Sunday, April 21 and got the job done.
Speaking after the race, Delosa said the 2240m run couldn't have gone any better.
"The horse got a little keen and was kicking the wheel a bit," she said.
"He felt really strong and the more I asked of him, the more he gave me.
"I knew that if I held them out at the straight, that would get the win done."
Seaton Grima, who was forced to watch the race from the sidelines, thought it was a strong performance and said the change in driver didn't affect his gelding.
"Some horses do like certain riders, but he's a pretty causal horse who does what he has to do," Grima said.
"He's in the zone at the moment and should continue to do well."
The Hewitt Memorial race day has become an important day on the Goulburn Club's harness racing calendar.
Established to honour the memory of Thomas and Angela Hewitt, the race meeting has evolved into a community event which also memorialises the contribution of Aubrey Frost and Robert Allport to the harness racing sport in Crookwell.
Furthermore, the event now doubles as a fund raiser and support day for the Crookwell Community Trust charity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.