Changed traffic conditions on Medway Road at Marulan

Detours will be in place as upgrades are made to a section of road in Marulan.
Motorists are advised of upcoming changed traffic conditions on Medway Road and George Street at Marulan.
Work will be carried out to replace concrete pavement slabs on the northbound entry ramp to the Hume Highway from Medway Road at Marulan.
Work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm on weekdays from April 29 to May 8, weather permitting.
From April 29 to May 3 and May 6 to May 8 the northbound entry ramp to the Hume Highway from Medway Road will be closed 24-hours-a-day.
Northbound traffic will be detoured via George Street and Brayton Road to the Hume Highway.
A reduced speed limit of 80 km/h will be in place on the Hume Highway approaching the Medway Road intersection for 24-hours-a-day on weekdays.
From April 29 to May 2 traffic control and stop/slow conditions will be in place at the George Street and Medway Road roundabout.
Motorists are advised to follow signs and traffic control and should allow up to five minutes additional travel time.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.