Developer mounts quest to boost city's motel apartment stocks

An old motel would be demolished and a new motel apartment complex built on Goulburn's northern entry, under plans before the council.
Developer Nicolas Daoud is proposing to build more Quest apartments at 61 Sydney Road, on the site of the former Governors Hill motel.
The estimated $13 million project would include 42 self-contained apartments, with a mix of one and two-bedroom and studio offerings.
The single-storey development incorporates a lounge/lobby with breakfast area, business lounge, conference room, gymnasium, reception, kitchen, back-of-house and barbecue area. A 40-space at-grade car park is proposed behind the front building and to the east of an access driveway.
Mr Daoud previously lodged a development application to demolish the existing 18-room motel and rear residence, which was popular with truckies. He told The Post he was expecting a decision within weeks on the demolition.
The motel has been closed for some time and Mr Daoud purchased the site about six months ago.
The Sydney Road apartment project comes almost five years after completion of 63 Quest apartments in Clinton Street, Goulburn.
Mr Daoud said the development would provide something new and up to date for Goulburn's northern entry.
"(Currently) it is rundown. We wanted to do something upmarket for the next generation," he said.
"...People can stay a week in a comfortable space. These things are done with a lot of care and study. We live in a time when people want good internet access, to be able to charge their car and have a well insulated room in Goulburn's winter."
The influx of temporary workers and additional population also influenced his decision.
Mr Daoud has developed numerous motel and other projects throughout Australia over 45 years. He said he always saw opportunity in Goulburn.
"There are subdivisions taking place and infrastructure such as motels and restaurants need to (accompany that)," he said.
"I see Goulburn as a good opportunity especially with Sydney's growth and congestion. Other towns are benefiting from that spillover and it's a very quick trip to Goulburn on the highway."
An identified shortage of accommodation, especially on busy weekends also influenced the project.
While there was risk associated with every development, Mr Daoud said the existing Quest apartments' success had proved he was correct in his thinking.
ADM Architects was engaged to design the aged red brick motel with matt grey colorbond roofing on Sydney Road.
Mr Daoud said fuel tanks which were decommissioned at the site in 1993 would be remediated.
A front garden bed and eight trees are flagged for removal and replacement, along with landscaping.
Pending council approval, Mr Daoud hoped to complete construction in May/June, 2025.
