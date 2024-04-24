Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Terror police raids nab seven alleged teen extremists

By Luke Costin and Peter Bodkin
April 25 2024 - 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seven people have been arrested over an alleged terror-inspired stabbing in western Sydney. (Nsw Police/AAP PHOTOS)
Seven people have been arrested over an alleged terror-inspired stabbing in western Sydney. (Nsw Police/AAP PHOTOS)

Seven alleged members of a religiously motivated violent extremist group have been arrested after a teen's alleged terror-inspired stabbing of an Orthodox Christian bishop.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.