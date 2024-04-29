Swans beat reigning premiers in grand final rematch to start season in fine fashion

A goal on debut for Habib Sorial has capped off a wonderful start to the season for the Goulburn Swans.
Coming off a six point loss to the Murrumbateman Eagles in last season's grand final, the Swans were able to turn the tables in the rematch, beating them 14.10 (94) - 7.6 (48) at Goodhew Park on Saturday, April 27.
Sorial, who decided to join team as his friends were already playing, said there was plenty of doubt when he received the ball in the pocket and aimed for goal, but was very happy the goal went through.
The Eagles were still in with a chance heading into the final term, but Sorial's goal meant the Swans finished the match with a six goal to two quarter.
Swans co-coach James Armstrong, who hoped the opening match was just a teaser of what was to come from his side, said the players were encouraged by the events of last year.
"As difficult as it was to lose last year's grand final, it was really encouraging to know that we were on the right track," Armstrong said.
"There's a bunch of players playing an extra year than they expected to because they weren't satisfied with how last year finished."
There are two more home matches and one away fixture to round out the first month of the competition and in that time, Armstrong said he wanted to see his side win more contests.
"We're focused on getting more of our numbers to the contests and to where the ball is compared to the opposition," he said.
The Swans are aiming to go one step further this year and co-coach Vaughan Winnel said he was confident that could happen.
"Our depth has gotten better, so we know if someone comes off the field, there's quality going on," Armstrong said.
Next up for the Swans will be the Yass Roos at the same venue from 2pm on Saturday, May 4.
