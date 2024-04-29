Over 4000 spectators treated to successful Carnival of Cups program

Don Lou has led at every lap to comfortably take home the prestigious Merino Cup.
Trained and driven by Seaton Grima, the bay gelding held off Taipo, trained and driven by Goulburn's Brad Hewitt, to win the $60,000 race and Grima said it was the perfect 2760m run.
"He's gone in leaps and bounds and I'm over the moon with him," he said.
"On the back turn, I had a strong hold of him and he kept powering to the line."
Speaking in the stables after the match, Hewitt said he thought he was in with a sniff at one stage, but the task proved too difficult in the final stretch.
"I thought he was a chance heading into the final turn, but the winners were too good on the day," he said.
Hewitt did have some success earlier in the day though, when he trained and drove Millwood Bliss to a win in the Frank and Edna Day Goulburn Rose race.
However Hewitt, who used the race as final preparation for the NSW Oakes at Menangle on Saturday, May 4, wasn't entirely satisfied with the 2240m run.
"Millwood didn't have the best run, but hopefully he has a good week and does better next week.
The two races were part of an eight race program at Goulburn Paceway on Sunday, April 28 and the day was a part of Harness Racing NSW's Carnival of Cups program.
Goulburn Harness Race Club secretary Mark Croatto said the event, which attracted over 4000 people, was bigger than he expected.
"It gives the club a profile," he said.
"We're only a small club that races 10 times a year.
"This shows we can certainly put on an event and hopefully, it means we can get more allocated meetings in the future."
The day also featured performances from some of Australia's most iconic rock bands and solo performers including Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets, Alex Lloyd and Robbie Mortimer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.