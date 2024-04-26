Back to the drawing board for Australia after Tag20 Anzac Cup loss

New Zealand have beaten Australia for the first time in three years in what was another successful Tag20 Anzac Cup.
The annual event in Goulburn on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 was held at Carr Confoy Oval this time and Tag20 director of sport Steve Lyon said he loved hosting the tournament in Goulburn.
"The town turned it up for us again," Lyon said.
"We enjoy coming back down here every year because the atmosphere of the country is great.
"Everyone's friendly and there's plenty to do including restaurants and pubs."
Lyon was especially thankful towards Goulburn Mulwaree Council for making his job easier.
"It takes a lot of effort to run these tournaments, so it was great to have the council's help," Lyon said.
"They put the bins out for us and while we mark the fields, they mow it and have it in tip top conditions.
"They allow us to use the facilities too."
More than half of the players came to Goulburn for the first time and while they were competing for their country, they also wanted impress selectors.
That was because they wanted to represent their state at the State Championships at the Gold Coast in September.
From there, the Australian national sides will be selected to go to January in New Zealand.
Tag20 is an innovative sport that emphasises social collaboration, health, well-being, fitness, and enjoyable competition.
Drawing upon elements from touch football, rugby league and rugby union, the sport offers a dynamic playing experience where the tag replaces the impact of a tackle, ensuring safety.
The event is inspired by the camaraderie of the Anzac heroes who fought for our countries.
