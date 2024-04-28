Bears continue to struggle, this time against Magic in one sided contest

The Moss Vale Magic Men won back to back matches in the space of two days while the Bears continued to struggle.
The first came via a 100-62 win against the Goulburn Bears at the Moss Vale Basketball Stadium on Saturday, April 27 and speaking post match, Magic coach Kevin Campbell said he was pleased with his side's performance.
"I'm very happy with the squad we've got this year," he said.
"There was a good spread of scoring and multiple players scored double figure scores."
However, Campbell said offense continued to be an issue.
"In offence, we're still not as patient as we should be and we're not getting right through our sets," he said.
"We going to do more training on it."
That victory was followed by a 73-66 win over the Canberra Gunners Academy at the Tuggeranong Southern Cross Stadium the following day thanks to a gutsy final term and moved the Magic up to second spot on the Waratah League ladder after six rounds.
As for the Bears, it was another tough day at the office against the Magic.
They were never really in the contest and were outplayed in most aspects, but coach Eddie Teague said the result was understandable.
"That wasn't a bad scoreline," he said.
"Playing one of the top teams was an eye opener and our players can only get better for it.
"We were missing three of our starters who are overseas, so that makes a big difference to us.
"It was also the first time a couple of them had ever played representative basketball."
Moving forward, Teague said it was important for his side to learn from the mistakes they had been continuously making this season.
"Hopefully they can minimise the margin further down the track," he said.
Both the Magic and Bears will have the week off before returning to the court in round eight.
