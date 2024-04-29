Emergency services attend fatal vehicle crash south of city

Emergency services are on the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash south of Goulburn.
The crash occurred on the Hume Highway, some 20km south of Goulburn, five kilometres south of the Breadalbane Road turn-off at Cullerin.
Police, ambulance and RFS were called to the crash, shortly after 12.30pm on Monday, April 29.
NSW Police Media confirmed that a person has died.
Earlier, RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler said NSW Ambulance paramedics were working on the vehicle's occupant.
Two RFS units, one each from Gunning and Parkesbourne, have left the scene.
The southbound lane is closed and traffic is heavy in the area, according to NSW Live Traffic.
More details to come.
