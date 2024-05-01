'Tanks' for the money: Bushfire brigade receives handy addition

A Goulburn district RFS brigade's firefighting resources have been bolstered thanks to a grant.
Gundary Bushfire Brigade received an $11,210 grant from the Veolia Mulwaree Trust for a new 80,000 litre water tank and rapid fill pump.
"This new tank has more than doubled our water capacity," the brigade's secretary, Jill O'Malley said.
The tank is now installed and has rapid fill points both within the shed and at the front should other brigades need to fill up.
"We want to thank the Veolia Mulwaree Trust for this grant. It is fantastic that they are supporting our local community in this way," Ms O'Malley said.
The Trust manages and distributes funds to not-for-profit community groups and organisations in Goulburn Mulwaree and surrouns. It was formed in 2005 as a community benefit fund tied to the Woodlawn eco-precinct near Tarago.
For more information visit: https://www.veolia.com/anz/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility/veolia-mulwaree-trust
