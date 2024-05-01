Steve lifted people to greater heights with words, care and nurture

The half-time talks from Goulburn Swans player and coach, Steve Armstrong were something to behold.
A few well-placed inspiring words from the diminutive man with a big heart were enough to turn play around. No matter if it didn't.
"He would be the first to go and shake a hands with the opposition and have a beer with them. He was tough but fair," Steve's son, James reflected this week.
Steve Armstrong, a giant in Goulburn's sporting, education and community life, died on Sunday, April 26 at the Base Hospital, following a three-year cancer battle. He was sixty-three.
Mayor Peter Walker said he was saddened by Steve's passing.
"He was a big-hearted man in a little body who had sport, education and the Goulburn community always on his mind," he said.
"He was a good knockabout fellow, loved by a lot of people."
Tributes have flowed for the man who played 438 games for the Goulburn Swans AFL team and its predecessor, the Goulburn Hawks. He was a captain, coach, mentor and nurtured the skills of numerous youngsters over 40 years. Steve was also a talented cricketer and touch football player.
His children, Brad, Carlie and James fondly referred to him as "Mr Have-a-chat." Trips to the supermarket could take a while but along the way he'd inevitably recruit someone to play for The Swans. Put simply, he just loved people.
"He realised he was a good life coach and mentor early on...It was his inherent nature to look after and nurture people," James said.
Steve was born in Adelaide on July 28, 1960, one of two sons to Shirley and Lance Armstrong.
The family moved to Sydney's Minto/Ingelburn area when Steve was a child. He played sport from young, a passion he pursued after enrolling at Goulburn Teachers College in 1981.
He played his first game for the Goulburn Hawks in 1983. Bob Stephens became the club's president in 1991.
"When I first saw Steve play I was amazed at his ability. I thought he could have played for a higher grade," Mr Stephens said.
"He was absolutely fantastic and very loyal."
Steve, known as 'Fox,' won the league's best and fairest award 17 times for the Hawks and The Swans. The latter formed in 2004, a few years after the Hawks folded. The Swans won their first premiership that year under his captaincy. They also won grand finals in 2009 and 2015. Steve was named captain of the decade from 2004 to 2013.
He also established the Goulburn Junior Swans, in which Brad and James later played.
On the eve of his 400th game in 2012, Steve named playing with his sons as a highlight of his career.
Family life was important. Steve met Goulburn girl, Leanne McDonald, at a hypnotist show in 1985. Told to hug someone in the audience, he chose Leanne. As the family joke went, Steve never broke from the spell. The couple married in 1987.
Brad, Carlie and James were born in 1989, 1990 and 1994 respectively.
"I remember family life as so much fun. It was such a happy time and so active; we were encouraged to be outdoors," Brad said.
It involved hours in the backyard playing cricket or ferrying their sons to play AFL in Canberra when there was no Goulburn team. Carly recalled her father taking her to netball and her parents' focus on being present in their children's lives and giving them "a lovely childhood."
The man affectionately referred to by students as "Mr A" influenced generations during his long teaching career.
Steve taught at Wollondilly Public School for many years and was assistant principal. He also had stints at Goulburn West, Bradfordville and Tirrannaville Public Schools. Carlie said her father always wanted a career where he could speak and nurture young lives.
In his rare spare time he gave extra tuition to a hearing impaired former Wollondilly Public student at Goulburn High School.
When not teaching, he was helping other people or building gardens from scratch. Even when ill, Steve assisted a neighbour with a Japanese garden. It was duly named 'Steve's garden' in his honour.
He stopped teaching in 2021 after he was diagnosed with a rare bladder cancer.
"It was a massive shock to him and us. He got a check-up for something he thought was minor and it unravelled quickly," Brad said.
His specialist advised there were only 30 cases worldwide but, in a quest to keep his patient positive, didn't tell him of a maximum six-month life expectancy. Steve and Leanne told their children everything in a family meeting.
True to form, Steve stayed positive. During Covid, he drove himself to Campbelltown Hospital to have his bladder and prostate removed.
"He came out of surgery and had two weeks in hospital by himself. It was awful for him and us but we weren't allowed there," Brad said.
The strongest chemotherapy and radiotherapy therapy doses in Canberra followed. The borders closed and Steve and Leanne temporarily relocated to the capital.
Brad said he'd lost count of the number of times his father was in and out of hospital but he managed to make friends throughout. Steve helped other patients battling cancer.
"As sick as he was he'd spend hours mentoring people and helping them through their hardship," James said.
Steve also tried to stay active, gardening, catching up with friends at Bryants Cafe. He was a sounding board for James, who by this time was coaching the Goulburn Swans.
Three months ago, Carlie's son, Oliver was born. Brad said Steve instantly fell in love with him, loved his 'Ollie cuddles' and gave himself the nickname 'Poppy Fox.'
But five weeks ago Steve was admitted to Sydney's Norwest Hospital when his kidneys started shutting down. Doctors discovered the cancer had spread and told the family nothing further could be done.
"It really knocked everyone but Dad did his best to stay positive," Brad said.
"The focus was never off us but he wanted to spend as much time as possible with us. He told us everything. It was a family fight."
At his wish, the family transferred Steve back to Goulburn Base Hospital. Leanne moved into the room and the family filled the space with love in a "safe space" for which they were highly grateful to staff.
Steve died peacefully surrounded by family on April 26.
Leanne said her husband's biggest legacy was their three children.
James said their father taught them many things but the biggest lesson came from simply being around him.
Brad described Steve as the perfect father to all three children.
"I feel incredibly lucky to have had him as a role model and my biggest supporter. There are so many memories I'll cherish for the rest of my life," he said.
Prayers of christian burial will be held for Steve at Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn, at 11am Tuesday, May 7. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Middle Arm Road.
