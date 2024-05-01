Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Photos

Steve lifted people to greater heights with words, care and nurture

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 1 2024 - 6:03pm, first published 5:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The half-time talks from Goulburn Swans player and coach, Steve Armstrong were something to behold.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.