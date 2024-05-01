Berlin to Bologna at the Hume Con

Brandenburg musicians are performing a one-night-only Berlin to Bologna concert at the Hume Conservatorium on Wednesday, May 22 at 7pm.
"During the 17th century, the city of Bologna was a thriving epicentre of musical creativity," second principal violin Ben Dollman said.
"Arcangelo Corelli (pioneering violinist and father of the concerto grosso) was just one musician among a throng of influential performers and composers to be trained in the city, a hub for burgeoning Baroque styles and advances in string playing in particular.
"This program features some of the most delectable music from Bologna, before travelling further north to Berlin via Venice, Innsbruck, and Stuttgart - a road taken by many Italians in search of fame and fortune," he said.
Along the way, Mr Dollman says concert goers will also meet some of the Germans who refined the sonata and the concerto "in their own cultured way".
The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, led by artistic director Paul Dyer, promises to celebrate the music of the sixteenth, seventeenth and eighteenth centuries with "excellence, flair and joy".
Comprised of leading specialists in informed performance practice from all over Australia, the Brandenburg performs using editions based on original scores and instruments of the period, breathing fresh life and vitality into Baroque and classical masterpieces.
"It's as though the music has just sprung from the composer's pen," Mr Dollman said.
The Orchestra's name pays tribute to the Brandenburg Concertos of J.S. Bach, whose musical genius was central to the Baroque area. The Brandenburg has collaborated with such acclaimed and dynamic virtuosi as Avi Avital, Dmitry Sinkovsky, Riccardo Minasi, Shunske Sato, Stefano Montanari, Xavier de Maistre, Andreas Scholl, Philippe Jaroussky, Kristian Bezuidenhout, Simone Kermes, Samuel Mario and more.
Through its annual subscription series in Sydney and Melbourne, the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra performs before a live audience in excess of 58,000 people.
The Orchestra also has a regular commitment to performing in regional Australia.
In 2003 the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra became a member of the Major Performing Arts Group, which comprises 28 flagship national arts organisations supported by the Australia Council for the Arts.
Since its beginning, the Brandenburg has been popular with both audiences and critics.
The Brandenburg's 20 recordings include five ARIA Award winners for Best Classical Album (1998, 2001, 2005, 2009 and 2010). In 2015 the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra was the recipient of the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Group Award and in 2016 the Helpmann Award for Best Chamber Concert.
Berlin to Bologna program highlights include CAZZATI Ciacona à from Correnti, balletti, galiarde (1659); CORELLI 'Ciaccona', Trio Sonata in G major, Op. 2 No. 12; BRESCIANELLO Trio Sonata in C minor for violin, oboe and continuo; VIVALDI Concerto for strings in G minor, RV 157; and JANITSCH Sonata da Camera in G minor, O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden.
