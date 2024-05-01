'Everyone can play': Coleman Park opening

Upper Lachlan Shire Council opened a new inclusive Coleman Park playground on Goulburn Street, Crookwell on Wednesday, April 24.
Mayor Pam Kensit said the "exciting" addition marked a significant stride in the council's ongoing commitment to providing safe, inclusive and high-quality open spaces for the whole community.
Cr Kensit was on hand to officially open the new play area alongside CEO Alex Waldron and the Hon. Bob Nanva, MLC.
"I am very pleased that the residents of Crookwell will benefit from the Everyone Can Play scheme," Mr Nanva said.
"All kids benefit from having access to high-quality playgrounds and I'm glad we could support Council's work to deliver this important facility to local families."
Mr Waldron said the new playground offered an array of accessible play equipment, catering to children aged two to 12 years, including climbing structures, slides, and swigs.
"Softfall material ensures safety, while thoughtfully designed seating, landscaping, and pathways improve access and add to the overall appeal of the playground," he said.
The park opened unofficially in December 2023 and residents have already been enjoying the new playground, which was funded by a NSW Government Everyone Can Play Grant.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.