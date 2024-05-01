Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Everyone can play': Coleman Park opening

By Staff Reporters
May 1 2024 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Upper Lachlan Shire Council opened a new inclusive Coleman Park playground on Goulburn Street, Crookwell on Wednesday, April 24.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.