'What mother doesn't like gin?': Head to Yass for some last-minute gifts

There's absolutely no truth to the rumour that Margot Shannon, who runs the Yass-based home furnishing and lifestyle store Merchant Campbell, decided to host a Providore Foodie Market in her car park just so her own children would know exactly what to get her for Mother's Day.
"But what mother doesn't like gin," she laughs.
The market will feature about a dozen providores, offering everything from olive oil, to cheeses, to chocolate, all handmade in the local region.
"Here at Merchant Campbell, our ethos is to support small businesses, small artisans, we love traditional handicrafts and handmade small batch stuff," she says.
"I really love food, and we don't stock it in the store, so we thought this would be a great way to support some local producers."
There'll be stalls from La Barre Olives, from the award-winning grove in Yass; treats from Murrumbateman Chocolate Co; cookies and cakes from Murrumbateman-based Bakers Wanna Bake; beautiful dried flower bunches from Good Hope Blooms; small batch cheeses from Leaning Oak; jams, chutneys and sauces from the Long Track Pantry; hand-decorated biscuits from Handmade by the Chalvets; and Rye Park's Fruitwood Farm's homemade jams, pickles and chutneys.
On the drinks side there'll be small batch gins and aperitifs from Hillman Bros Distilling Co; cider from Batlow's Crafty Cider, made from home-grown apples; wines from Chrissie Smith at Intrepidus Wines; and Neat Street Coffee will be slinging coffees.
"People like to meet the makers and hear the story behind the business," says Shannon.
"When people come into the shop I talk to them about the provenance of the piece their interested in, whether it be a scarf, a pair of earrings or a large piece of furniture.
"We like to focus on the person behind that piece, the maker, that there's a real live person who has ambitions and traditions behind them."
