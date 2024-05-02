Vehicle erupts in flames on Hume Highway, north of city

The occupant of a vehicle has escaped injury in a Hume Highway car fire.
Emergency services were called to the scene, some 7km north of Goulburn at Boxers Creek at about 1.30pm, in the northbound lane.
Southern Tablelands RFS operational officer, Mitchell Butler said the vehicle was fully involved when two crews arrived.
The occupant was out of the vehicle.
The fire spread into nearby grass. One northbound lane is closed while services, including police, are on scene.
In other emergency service news, ambulance was called to Marsden Weir in Goulburn at about 1pm on Wednesday, May 1.
A spokesperson said paramedics were acting on reports a vehicle in the car park had gone through a barrier and hit a person sitting on a seat.
A man in his twenties was transported to Canberra Hospital with a leg injury.
