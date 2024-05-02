Residents raise concerns about hotel proposed outside Berrima Gaol

Residents have raised concerns about hotel rooms have been proposed outside the Berrima Gaol, as part of the site's re-use and development.
There is a proposal to adapt the former jail to be used as a tourist facility that would include a boutique hotel and retail, a function centre and meeting rooms, restaurants and bars, wellness facilities, guest accommodation, a spa, gym and parking.
Sixty rooms are proposed for the boutique accommodation.
A Secretary Environmental Assessment Requirements (SEARs) request from Urbis said the new hotel rooms would be outside the site to the west, adjacent to the river escarpment.
Berrima Gaol Community Group (BGCG) member Jenny Hunter said this was a concern and opposed by residents who have attended group meetings in March and April.
The community needed to be informed, she said.
The historic jail, which first opened as a correctional centre in 1839, was sold to Blue Sox for $7 million, via an expression of interest in 2022.
The next step in the proposed development is preparing an Environmental Impact Statement, and it would then go on exhibition.
BGCG member Duncan McDonald said it was important to have a "whole community approach", with all of the relevant stakeholders, when it comes to the future of the site.
That "meaningful input in the process" throughout different stages was critical, he said.
"Heritage and history of the jail is seen as our highest priority," he said.
SEARs were provided earlier this year, and another SEARs request by Sutherland and Associates Planning said the carpark could also be used for community events.
A State Significant Development, which is a development that is considered significant to the state of NSW, was also endorsed by the Wingecarribee Shire Council.
More information about the project can be found through the NSW Planning Portal.
