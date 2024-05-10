Things to do and see around the region

Whalebone
Kids entertainment
As a rogue AI threatens to erase our treasured stories, a solitary worker races against time. Can his quirky contraptions and eccentric machines shield our stories? Jens Altheimer masterfully blends humour, imagination, and heart in Whalebone, a show bursting with dazzling visuals, playful inventions and a pinch of circus. Perfect for kids and adults. It's on Thursday, May 9, at 11am at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. To buy tickets head to www.goulburnpac.com.au/Events-directory/Whalebone
Poultry Fanciers
Annual Show
Check out Goulburn Poultry's annual show which has more than $4,000 in cash, prizes and trophies on offer. The extensive range of birds varies but generally includes a selection of soft feather, hard feather, standard, bantam, waterfowl, purebred, rare, crossbreeds, guinea fowl, peafowl, turkeys, pheasants and other bird breeds such as quail, parrots and finches, plus the sale of equipment such as incubators, feeders and carry boxes. Penning starts Friday night and runs again on Saturday morning, followed by judging. It's on at Goulburn Showground on Saturday, May 11, from 8.30am to 5pm. Step into the 'Depository' magical world, a mysterious agency that safeguards human memories.
Goulburn Rotary
Parkside Markets
Be sure to sample fine regional produce and wares from the regions' talented makers and producers at the Parkside Markets. Held in Montague St, adjacent to Belmore Park on the second Saturday of the month, the markets are a must visit. A project of the Goulburn Rotary Club, all funds raised from the market go to support Rotary charities and projects. The next market is on Saturday, May 11, and runs from 8.30am to 1.30pm.
Marulan
Book Exchange
The Marulan Book Exchange is a bi-monthly event run by local volunteers. One of the only book exchanges left in NSW, it provides a valuable resource for locals and visitors alike. Bring your books and grab some new titles. The next one is on Saturday, May 11 at St Stephen's Church in George Street, Marulan. It starts at 10am.
