Family unearths Albert's war service for new museum exhibition

Corporal Albert Barnes' service in World War One was rarely talked about in his family.
But a box of artefacts containing the Goulburn man's diary, medals, photos and souvenirs gave some insight into the hardships he endured.
His nieces, Cecily Hayes and Daphne Yeadon, reflected on Albert at the opening of the Mulwaree High School Remembrance Museum's exhibition Ordinary People, Extraordinary Stories on Tuesday, April 30.
Barnes, who lived at Inveralochy before the war, was killed near Neuve-Eglise, France. The 45th battalion with which he served, suffered heavy casualties during the Battle of Messines and Passchendaele. Albert died from wounds and was buried at Hazebrouck Communal Cemetery, France.
Cecily said Albert's letters and other items were kept in a trunk for 100 years and only looked at occasionally.
"We didn't know about him until we grew up," she said.
"...He lost his life so young; he was only twenty. War is such a waste of life."
Younger generations of the family have visited Albert's grave.
Daphne told The Post that Albert's diary was fascinating, with entries stretching back to 1916. He enlisted in August, 1915.
All items have been donated to the museum. They also include the 'Dead Men's Penny' and a large certificate of appreciation for his service from Goulburn's mayor.
Museum volunteers including Bill Needham, Leone Morgan, Rod MacLean and Gwen and Bob McLaren completed research for the exhibition. It features the stories of numerous servicemen and women from Goulburn and district.
Mayor Peter Walker and Crs Carol James and Jason Shepherd attended the opening. Community radio station RAM FM 103 did a live broadcast and interviews.
Goulburn woman, Kathy Jeffrey attended with her grandson, Sebastian Paranthoiene. Kathy's father and grandfather, Keith and Frank Sharp. They made daring escape from an Italian prison camp in World War Two and trekked through treacherous conditions over the Swiss Alps to Switzerland. The pair was repatriated to England.
Frank was named in dispatches by the King and won the Military Cross for rescuing a soldier who had been wounded while repairing communication lines. Frank was also a licensee at Goulburn's Royal Hotel while his son became secretary/manager at the Goulburn Golf Club.
Some of the "trunk full" of items from their service are also on display as part of the exhibition.
Cr Walker lauded the museum as a valuable education tool.
"Something's that lacking is the ability to teach our history in the education system. It seems to be frowned upon," he said.
"We should acknowledge and learn from our history. This is a great facility run by volunteers and it's an education resource."
Mr Needham started the museum 32 years ago.
"I still think it's Goulburn's best kept secret but we want more schools involved," he said.
This year the museum is running a competition inviting students to submit a written biographical story about a relative or community member who served in war. It is open to Goulburn Mulwaree and Upper Lachlan Shire students and carries $500 first prize for each council area. The Veolia Mulwaree Trust granted $1000 for the exercise.
Essays will be judged by three museum volunteers with winners to be announced later in the year.
For more information, call 4821 2587. The Museum, within the Mulwaree High School grounds, off McDermott Drive, is open every Sunday 2pm to 4pm or by appointment. The exhibition runs until the end of the year.
