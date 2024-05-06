Emergency services work to free man after vehicle falls from joist

A man has been taken to Canberra Hospital after the car on which he was working fell on him.
Emergency services were called to a Yass Street, Gunning residence at about 11.20pm on Monday, May 6.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said a male in his twenties was trapped by the lower legs after the car he was working on fell from a hoist. He suffered lower limb injuries.
Police Rescue and Southern Tablelands RFS worked to free the man. A NSW Police Media spokeswoman said he was conscious and breathing.
A Toll helicopter landed at Gunning showground to transport the man to hospital. However Ambulance media confirmed this was not needed and the man was conveyed to Canberra Hospital by road ambulance.
