'Sip, stuff and sew breast care cushions': Zonta Club needs your help

Zonta Club of Goulburn will host a Sip, Stuff and Sew event on Saturday, May 11 and they need the whole community to pitch in and lend a hand.
Those who attend will be put to work creating essential breast care cushions for people at hospitals across the region.
Club president Robyn Bonham said the group supplies hospitals with about 80 cushions each year. However, they could easily supply that amount twice over and still not meet the need.
The cushions are a basic design made out of cotton, and they help to support women and men recovering from breast surgery.
"It was one of our other clubs down in Victoria that came up with the idea," Ms Bonham said.
"One of their members suffered breast cancer and had a mastectomy and really struggled with just every day activities due to the pressure on the wound."
From walking around to driving, the breast care cushions created by the Zonta Club sit under the armpit to provide patients with some much-needed relief.
"It cushions the wound. Particularly if you're driving a car and you've had your right breast off and you have the seat belt coming across your body - or if you're a passenger and you've had your left breast removed," Ms Bonham said.
"It's not just for women, it's also for men because they also at times have to have this surgery. It's definitely for both."
The demand for cushions by the Zonta Club of Goulburn is so great that they struggle to keep hospitals in stock.
"The need is just getting more and more every year," Ms Bonhams said.
"We supply from Goulburn Club hospitals at Goulburn, Queanbeyan, Bowral, Yass and we've just taken on Wagga Wagga as well."
There are different similar versions of the cushion available for sale at retail outlets but Ms Bonham says the Zonta Club's unique product is the only one provided for free to patients.
"It's a fairly simple u-shaped pillow with a ribbon along the top that you tie," she said.
"It's interchangeable for people and it always has to be made out of cotton because if it's made out of silk or anything like that it can actually rub and heat the wound, so cotton is really important. And then it's stuffed with normal pillow stuffing."
The club sources the materials from generous community donations.
"We've been very lucky and had lots of people involved in previous breast care days who have had lots of material to donate," Ms Bonham said.
"We're very lucky in that way and we had quite a big supply but as we're making more and more that is starting to dwindle."
About 15 people donate their time via the club to create the cushions.
"There is no obligation to join the club or do anything like that," Ms Bonham said.
"You can come along and you don't need to be able to sew, there's a job for everyone."
The cushions are handed out by McGrath Foundation nurses and community nurses.
"We could keep giving them and giving them (cushions) and the hospitals would still have more people who need them," Ms Bowman said.
"As a result they can only give them to those who are most in need, which is a bit sad because everyone should get one."
The club will host Saturday's event at the Goulburn Workers Club between 10am and 12.30pm.
Zonta International is a leading global organization of individuals working together to build a better world for women and girls.
"Zonta International envisions a world in which women's rights are recognised as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential," its website states.
For information about Zonta Club of Goulburn head to the group's Facebook page or Instagram.
Morning tea will be provided at Saturday's event. To RSVP phone Ms Bonham on 0417 556 680 or email zontagoulburn@gmail.com by Wednesday, May 8.
