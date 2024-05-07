Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Places

'Endless hours' of volunteers pays off for the new Penrose Village Hall

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated May 7 2024 - 12:22pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Goddin, Simon Bathgate, Dr Jeffery Freeman, and Kathy and Bob Hancock at the opening of the new Penrose Village Hall. Picture by Briannah Devlin
Sam Goddin, Simon Bathgate, Dr Jeffery Freeman, and Kathy and Bob Hancock at the opening of the new Penrose Village Hall. Picture by Briannah Devlin

The village of Penrose has wanted a new village hall for "decades", and this dream has just become a reality.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.