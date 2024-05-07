'Endless hours' of volunteers pays off for the new Penrose Village Hall

The village of Penrose has wanted a new village hall for "decades", and this dream has just become a reality.
The new facility was unveiled on May 3, where more than 70 people gathered and enjoyed morning tea, listened to live entertainment, and admired the Penrose Art Exhibition.
"We are a small, but proud village that punches above our weight," Penrose Community Association (PCA) vice President Daniel Medd said.
The first hall was built in 1954, which has been a hub for the village, but it has outgrown the needs of the community.
Mr Medd said the 2019/20 bushfires were a turning point for the hall - While there was "minimal" damage in the village, it made the association think ahead and prioritise the future.
PCA volunteers put forward the designs for the new premises, engaged with the community for their input, connected with the builder and project-managed.
He said it would not have been possible without the "endless hours" from volunteers.
This hall can hold a seated capacity of 125 people, has indoor amenities, a stage that has an accessible lift for wheelchair users, a full kitchen, storage facilities and a green room.
PCA President Alison Duthie said it has been an "exhausting" but rewarding process not only with the final product, but the chance to work with "amazing people".
It has been funded by Wingecarribee Shire Council, and the Australian and state government through a Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, which the PCA applied for after the bushfires.
The wheelchair lift was funded by Veolia Mulwaree Trust.
The ribbon was cut by Ms Duthie, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia David Hurley, Her Excellency Linda Hurley, Federal Member for Hume Angus Taylor, Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman and Wingecarribee Shire Council administrator Viv May.
The Governor-General and Her Excellency also unveiled the commemorative plaque.
During his speech, the governor-General spoke about his conversations with communities "down on their knees", who said restoring community halls was pivotal to get back on their feet.
"So these halls play very vital roles in communities to do that," he said.
Mr May said the project was "more than bricks and mortar".
"May this hall be a place of countless memories for generations to come," he said.
The hall will become a council asset once the keys are handed over.
