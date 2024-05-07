Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wet weather puts a dampener on Taralga campdraft's return

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
May 7 2024 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Taralga campdraft has been postponed due to wet weather. Picture by JenSol Photography.
The Taralga campdraft has been postponed due to wet weather. Picture by JenSol Photography.

Organisers of this weekend's Taralga campdraft have postponed the event due to wet weather.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.