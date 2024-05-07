Wet weather puts a dampener on Taralga campdraft's return

Organisers of this weekend's Taralga campdraft have postponed the event due to wet weather.
Months of planning had gone into the May 11 and 12 fixture at Taralga Showground.
However, committee member, Lauren Croker, said the town had received 50mm of rain since Saturday and up to 40mm was expected across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Mrs Croker said the decision to postpone was disappointing but necessary.
"We were concerned that trucks would get bogged but the safety of our competitors and welfare of the stock come first," she said.
"If we run an event we want it to be safe."
Organisers hope to run the event the following weekend, May 18 and 19 but the committee will make a final decision at its Wednesday, May 8 meeting.
The campdraft was making a comeback after about five years. Bushfires, Covid and the lack of cattle had conspired against the event.
It was normally held with the rodeo but was moved to May when more cattle were available.
Lauren and husband, Brad, are sponsoring some of the stock for the campdraft.
The event had attracted 900 entries from Taralga and local region, as well as Wagga Wagga, Cooma, Oberon, Bathurst and elsewhere. About 650 runs were planned.
"That is pretty good for the first year back," Mrs Croker said.
She thanked the community and business for their support and hoped the event could be staged the following weekend.
