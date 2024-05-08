His Excellency Michel Goffin, ambassador of Belgium to Australia, visits Goulburn

His Excellency Michel Goffin, ambassador of Belgium to Australia, visited Goulburn on Tuesday, May 7.
His tour included a trip to Rocky Hill where he viewed the exhibition Goulburn 1939 - 1945: A Memoir of Military Service and Home Front Experiences alongside Mayor Peter Walker, councillors Bob Kirk and Carol James, and representatives of the Goulburn RSL Sub Branch - Gordon and Linda Wade, Richard Woods and Rod McLean.
Cr Walker expressed his gratitude for the ambassador's visit.
"It was an honor to welcome His Excellency Michel Goffin to Goulburn and showcase the rich history of our region during World War II," Cr Walker said.
The exhibition highlighted a diverse collection of artifacts, stories, and memories from the era, underscoring Goulburn's significant involvement in the conflict.
Notably, the Ambassador and Cr Walker both paid tribute to William Thomas Leggett, believed to be Australia's first casualty in the defence of Ypres during World War I.
Leggett, a native of Lithgow, NSW later resided in Goulburn.
He tragically lost his life on October 14, 1914, while serving with the British in the 1st Life Guards (7th British Cavalry Brigade).
