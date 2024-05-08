Goulburn Post
Goulburn Post's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn could be Australian solar research centre

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated May 8 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As large-scale solar farm projects demand greater rural land areas, farmer Julia McKay wants Australia to address dual land use - both from a productive land and a biodiversity perspective, and she wants Goulburn to be the headquarters of a $100 million cooperative research centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.