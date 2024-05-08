International karate 'master' inspires enthusiasts at seminar

The Trinity Catholic College hall in Goulburn recently played host to an 'electrifying' event that brought together karate enthusiasts from across Australia.
The Traditional Okinawan Goju Ryu Karate Federation (TOGKF) presented a national training seminar on Saturday, April 27, featuring Sensei Paul Parlett and the legendary Sensei Bakkies Laubscher.
Sensei Bakkies Laubscher, renowned globally as one of the highest graded karateka, graced Goulburn with his expertise, conducting a senior grade training day.
Students, along with their families, journeyed from various corners of Australia, including Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, and Orange, to learn from Sensei Bakkies Laubscher, who holds the esteemed rank of ninth dan.
Notably, Sensei Bakkies Laubscher is commemorating 60 years in the world of karate this year. To mark this significant milestone, he will be hosting a Friendship Seminar in Stellenbooch, South Africa, in September, extending an open invitation to all karate enthusiasts. A spokesperson said the seminar promised to be an "unforgettable experience, celebrating the rich legacy of karate and fostering camaraderie among practitioners worldwide."
In addition to Sensei Bakkies Laubscher's insights, Sensei Paul Parlett, the highest graded karate instructor in Goulburn, offered a free term for those interested in exploring the art of karate. He conducts classes every Monday and Wednesday at the Trinity Catholic College hall. For further details and registration, prospective students can contact Sensei Paul Parlett directly at 0418 482 282.
Sensei Parlett expressed his gratitude after the Trinity event.
"It was an honour to host Sensei Bakkies Laubscher in Goulburn," he said.
"His wisdom and dedication to the art of karate are truly inspiring. We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for our students to learn from one of the world's foremost experts in the field."
For those interested in experiencing Sensei Bakkies Laubscher's teachings firsthand or learning more about his virtual dojo and the Friendship Seminar in September, visit the Traditional School of Karate website at [traditionalschoolofkarate.com](https://traditionalschoolofkarate.com).
The national training seminar not only provided participants with invaluable training but also fostered a sense of unity and camaraderie within the karate community.
"TOGKF extends its heartfelt appreciation to all attendees, instructors, and supporters who contributed to making this event a resounding success," Sensei Parlett said.
