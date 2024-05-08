International karate 'master' inspires enthusiasts at seminar

Notably, Sensei Bakkies Laubscher is commemorating 60 years in the world of karate this year. To mark this significant milestone, he will be hosting a Friendship Seminar in Stellenbooch, South Africa, in September, extending an open invitation to all karate enthusiasts. A spokesperson said the seminar promised to be an "unforgettable experience, celebrating the rich legacy of karate and fostering camaraderie among practitioners worldwide."