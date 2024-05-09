High school students score scholarships on way to achieving dreams

Two Goulburn students have been awarded scholarships to assist them with their studies and career ambitions.
Rachael Granger from Goulburn High School and Marel Fatima Vicente from Mulwaree High School have received Harding Miller Education Foundation scholarships.
The scholarships are awarded to students at the start of Year 9, and, at the end of Year 10, recipients are invited to reapply for another two years of support. The four years of scholarship support is valued at more than $20,000.
"The Harding Miller scholarship is an amazing opportunity for extra education support and mentoring to plan my tertiary studies," Rachael Granger said.
"My dream is to study veterinary science, become a vet, and specialise in large animals. Coming from the land and living on our farm, I know this is my calling. This is why the scholarship will assist me to reach my dreams.
"From a young age, I have helped my father with the sheep, cattle, and chooks on our family farm. I also look after local animals like dogs, cats, and birds when local people go away. I have always been drawn to looking after animals.
"I believe I can achieve my goals, especially with the right people to guide me and the assistance of this scholarship."
Harding Miller scholarships are provided to female students who show high academic potential and who are currently experiencing low socio-economic circumstances. Each scholarship recipient receives a new laptop, high-speed internet, face-to-face and online tutoring, online homework assistance, prepaid expense cards to cover school essentials such as textbooks and excursions, as well as study skills resources and a personal coach to guide them over the four years of the scholarship.
Harding Miller Education Foundation chief operations officer, Caroline Hill, says the Foundation is proud to be providing vital support to help promising young girls reach their full potential.
"We are so pleased to announce Rachael and Marel as some of the scholarship recipients for 2024. The Foundation's vital support for high-potential young girls experiencing socioeconomic disadvantage has become even more critical as our country faces increased pressures with higher costs of living," Ms Hill said.
"Our scholarship recipients are bright, talented, and engaged but don't currently have the resources they need to make the most of their educational opportunities. The scholarship provides them with tangible items and practical things that give these young women a hand to complete their high-school education and take advantage of tertiary opportunities.
"Our scholarships offer more than just a financial boost. Our scholars are also paired with a volunteer coach who provides them with mentorship throughout the year. This support can often be the difference between continuing education or dropping out for an uncertain future.
"We encourage any other local young girls who may need support to consider applying for a Harding Miller Education Foundation scholarship this year."
Since its launch in 2015, Harding Miller has supported more than 1200 scholarship recipients in more than 350 Australian public high schools.
Applications for scholarships for 2025 will open from July 15 to September 18, 2024. For more information visit http://www.hardingmillereducationfoundation.org.au.
