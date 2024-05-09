Lady tradies take up the tools to build a career in construction

The first thing south coast tradie Yasmin Anderson did when she stepped on the job site was prove she could match it with the men.
The second-year apprentice carpenter from Kangaroo Valley said like any new starter you need to show what you can do.
"It's actually rewarding sometimes - some people might be like 'oh you might not be able to do this' and you're like you can do it and you succeed," she said.
"Which just proves everyone wrong and it just gives you more motivation to do better."
Studying at Nowra TAFE, Yasmin knew an office job wasn't for her.
"When I did my first year there were not that many (women studying a trade) but now I'll walk around TAFE or go to the grocery store and you see chicks in tradie gear," she said.
"You smile to yourself...it's good to see that we aren't scared of what anyone says and just do it anyway."
Yasmin is completing her apprenticeship with J2Build based at Berry. Looking for apprentices, owner Jacques Dezarnaulds noticed her post on a local Facebook page.
"I just jumped at it straight away because I knew how hard it is to get anyone and I wasn't looking to get a girl but as soon as I saw her ad I was like it's a great idea and my wife was very enthusiastic," he said.
"It helps change the culture (of the work site) more than anything. It's always hard with apprentices, you're looking for intelligence as much as strength.
"Particularly carpentry and building you need to have a bit of a brain in your head to nut things out."
In April, more than two thirds of Australian builders said sourcing workers is the biggest issue facing the industry.
A Master Builders of Australia report said an apprentice shortage is crippling construction. Twice as many people are leaving the industry, through retirement and other reasons, than joining up.
The report estimates at a minimum 593,000 new workers will be required in the next five years. If this need is not met, more than 13,000 new homes will not be built.
To help with this huge worker shortfall, TAFE NSW is offering 60 fee-free training places. These courses, called micro credentials, are eight-week industry specific programs aimed at high growth areas.
Students can up skill in project management, CAD and 3D modelling and risk management.
One student interested in the new course program is Kim Hay. She's into her third year studying carpentry at Moruya TAFE. The mother from the small village of Bingie made the transition after working as a chef.
"I wanted something that had a lot of job security," she said. "The initial reason carpentry sparked my interest was that we wanted to buy land and build our own house and I thought I really wanted to be involved.
"I was looking for a bit of a career change so I didn't end up pigeonholed when we were obviously going to have less opportunities down here than in the city."
Kim works for a builder in Moruya, describing the experience as "awesome". As just another member of the crew, she fits straight in and doesn't feel embarrassed to ask for help.
"In terms of OH&S in the industry nowadays, it's really encouraged, for the guys as well, to seek help. If you're doing heavy lifts or if you're doing something that's quite physical - just get help, use machines or use other people."
She has also connected with organisations Empowered Women in Trades (EWIT) and Supporting And Linking Tradeswomen (SALT).
"The fact that they even exist is obviously a sign things are changing and it's also a really great place to pitch questions, whether that's about what tools to buy or workwear," she said.
"It's really awesome just to be able to connect with other trades women through these platforms."
